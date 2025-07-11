10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/11/25 $385.00 $36.0K 2.4K 19.7K BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $46.00 $28.7K 5.9K 5.0K C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $81.00 $52.1K 1.3K 2.0K WFC PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $75.00 $443.2K 1.6K 1.6K ING PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $22.00 $80.3K 41 1.4K OWL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.00 $57.9K 1.6K 552 CHYM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $35.00 $62.1K 880 396 LNC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $30.00 $46.0K 237 140 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $335.00 $86.3K 450 54 GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $702.50 $37.0K 44 43

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $385.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 2447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19757 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC BAC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 5957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5045 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C C, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2004 contract(s) at a $81.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.1K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 1376 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2036 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WFC WFC, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 161 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1600 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $443.2K, with a price of $277.0 per contract. There were 1613 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ING ING, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 1460 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.3K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 41 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1460 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OWL OWL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 189 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 552 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.9K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 1685 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 552 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHYM CHYM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 226 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.1K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 880 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 396 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LNC LNC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.0K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V V, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 189 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.3K, with a price of $3455.0 per contract. There were 450 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS GS, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $702.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $1481.0 per contract. There were 44 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

