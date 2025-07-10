10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/11/25 $405.00 $156.5K 29.3K 34.7K RPD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $30.00 $29.0K 106 4.0K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $170.00 $56.4K 41.7K 3.6K CRWV PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/11/25 $150.00 $70.7K 4.0K 3.3K CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $19.00 $39.5K 1.1K 2.5K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $215.00 $55.0K 5.3K 2.4K BILL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $45.00 $50.0K 6.0K 2.4K IREN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $32.00 $68.0K 5.2K 1.0K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $505.00 $179.9K 2.5K 979 IBM PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $275.00 $41.6K 904 938

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 105 contract(s) at a $405.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $156.5K, with a price of $1500.0 per contract. There were 29365 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34728 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RPD RPD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 804 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $37.0 per contract. There were 106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4042 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 71 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.4K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 41728 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3643 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV CRWV, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 11, 2025. Parties traded 117 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.7K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 4023 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3356 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CORZ CORZ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 99 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 1157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on August 1, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 5353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2482 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BILL BILL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 139 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 6078 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2420 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN IREN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 554 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 5229 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1084 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 97 contract(s) at a $505.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $179.9K, with a price of $1855.0 per contract. There were 2551 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 979 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM IBM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 904 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 938 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

