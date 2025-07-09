10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/11/25 $162.50 $114.3K 4.5K 121.7K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $210.00 $58.6K 44.0K 22.4K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/11/25 $400.00 $31.7K 16.1K 12.2K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $140.00 $72.6K 36.2K 11.5K VNET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $7.00 $38.8K 7.3K 3.6K APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $15.00 $30.0K 14.8K 1.8K ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $250.00 $50.0K 6.6K 1.3K DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $80.00 $55.1K 9.4K 1.3K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/25/25 $500.00 $167.0K 4.6K 1.2K ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $30.00 $335.3K 8.5K 791

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 847 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.3K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 4540 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 121719 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 204 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.6K, with a price of $288.0 per contract. There were 44014 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22411 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 49 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 16162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 265 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.6K, with a price of $274.0 per contract. There were 36242 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11537 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VNET VNET, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 707 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 7372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3668 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APLD APLD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 1250 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $24.0 per contract. There were 14878 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1826 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL ORCL, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 6696 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1375 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DELL DELL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.1K, with a price of $4595.0 per contract. There were 9409 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on July 25, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $167.0K, with a price of $835.0 per contract. There were 4608 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH ENPH, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 344 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 771 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $335.3K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 8550 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 791 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

