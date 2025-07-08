10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WOLF PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $3.00 $1.0 million 111.7K 45.1K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/11/25 $157.50 $31.9K 29.1K 27.1K IREN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $20.00 $191.7K 1.1K 12.0K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $28.00 $467.1K 4.0K 10.0K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/11/25 $430.00 $63.2K 21.6K 6.6K SOUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/11/25 $12.50 $42.6K 3.6K 6.6K BBAI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $27.9K 44.4K 3.2K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $245.00 $25.8K 7.9K 2.3K CORZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.00 $35.5K 14.6K 2.1K AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $380.00 $48.4K 5.6K 1.4K

• For WOLF WOLF, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10000 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 111743 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45196 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $319.0 per contract. There were 29148 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27147 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN IREN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 255 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 498 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $191.7K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 1154 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12018 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 101 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 4366 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $467.1K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 4023 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10062 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 902 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.2K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 21621 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6696 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOUN SOUN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 3619 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6671 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBAI BBAI, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 192 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 130 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 44434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL ORCL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $259.0 per contract. There were 7925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CORZ CORZ, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 556 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 14611 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2179 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO AVGO, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 164 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 85 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.4K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 5633 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

