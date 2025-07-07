10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/11/25 $160.00 $90.6K 93.2K 122.5K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/11/25 $210.00 $61.3K 20.7K 19.3K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/11/25 $240.00 $34.2K 2.3K 15.3K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/11/25 $135.00 $50.9K 8.4K 14.0K BTBT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.00 $80.7K 15.9K 8.2K DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/11/25 $155.00 $34.8K 4.0K 5.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $125.00 $38.0K 12.7K 3.7K RGTI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $15.00 $112.7K 1.6K 3.0K AI CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $27.50 $28.2K 7.4K 1.1K WDC PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $60.00 $150.0K 345 1.0K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 537 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.6K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 93233 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 122529 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 224 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.3K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 20716 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19387 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL ORCL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 199 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 2370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15369 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 11, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $509.0 per contract. There were 8451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14096 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BTBT BTBT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.7K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 15949 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DDOG DDOG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 11, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $174.0 per contract. There were 4024 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5861 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 74 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $1730.0 per contract. There were 12780 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3757 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RGTI RGTI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 102 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.7K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 1627 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3046 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AI AI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 912 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 7417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WDC WDC, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 345 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1067 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

