10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/11/25 $160.00 $25.2K 88.6K 115.8K CRWV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/03/25 $160.00 $51.2K 3.7K 10.7K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $235.00 $104.8K 19.7K 7.1K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $250.00 $110.0K 3.9K 5.3K MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/11/25 $17.00 $52.6K 2.9K 3.7K MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/11/25 $400.00 $57.7K 15.5K 3.3K AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/11/25 $275.00 $90.1K 2.1K 2.8K QUBT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/03/25 $20.00 $40.9K 3.6K 2.2K SEDG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $25.00 $44.0K 1.6K 1.5K SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $55.00 $29.7K 9.8K 1.4K

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $252.0 per contract. There were 88681 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 115803 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV CRWV, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.2K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 3751 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10708 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 699 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.8K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 19715 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL ORCL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 3907 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA MARA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1548 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.6K, with a price of $34.0 per contract. There were 2904 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3793 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.7K, with a price of $1155.0 per contract. There were 15522 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO AVGO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 175 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.1K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 2101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2883 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QUBT QUBT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 372 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 3648 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SEDG SEDG, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 197 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 78 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 1671 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI SMCI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $297.0 per contract. There were 9817 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1490 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

