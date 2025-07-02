10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $157.50 $94.8K 1.5K 1.5K MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/11/25 $30.00 $25.7K 980 1.0K CNC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $35.00 $29.5K 10 899 UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $307.50 $37.3K 1.1K 437 SRPT PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $20.00 $37.7K 1.0K 431 PRME CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.00 $27.5K 24 100 BMY PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $60.00 $161.0K 827 100 HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.00 $46.7K 14.6K 67 NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $75.00 $26.5K 387 61 ELV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $340.00 $90.7K 11 56

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding JNJ JNJ, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 465 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.8K, with a price of $204.0 per contract. There were 1504 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1579 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA MRNA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 211 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 980 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1094 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CNC CNC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 198 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 899 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH UNH, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $307.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.3K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 1172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 437 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SRPT SRPT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 142 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 1022 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 431 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PRME PRME, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 107 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMY BMY, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 898 day(s) on December 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $161.0K, with a price of $1610.0 per contract. There were 827 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HIMS HIMS, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 198 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.7K, with a price of $4673.0 per contract. There were 14663 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 67 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVO NVO, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 142 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 387 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ELV ELV, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.7K, with a price of $3768.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

