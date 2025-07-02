10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/11/25 $225.00 $63.0K 1.3K 18.9K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/03/25 $492.50 $29.9K 2.0K 6.8K AVGO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/11/25 $270.00 $60.5K 1.8K 2.9K ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $220.00 $161.4K 8.7K 1.4K TEAM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/11/25 $220.00 $84.0K 55 1.2K CRWV PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/01/25 $157.50 $65.2K 63 1.1K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $22.00 $71.4K 5.8K 1.0K CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $18.00 $40.4K 14.7K 712 AMD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $135.00 $58.4K 4.4K 571 FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/11/25 $185.00 $150.0K 1.6K 521

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $21.0 per contract. There were 1304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18902 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 265 contract(s) at a $492.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 2065 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6811 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO AVGO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.5K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 1841 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2902 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL ORCL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $161.4K, with a price of $1345.0 per contract. There were 8729 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TEAM TEAM, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 11, 2025. Parties traded 1200 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 55 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV CRWV, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.2K, with a price of $2610.0 per contract. There were 63 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 107 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.4K, with a price of $238.0 per contract. There were 5858 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1054 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CORZ CORZ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $202.0 per contract. There were 14760 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 712 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 86 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.4K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 4483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 571 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLR FSLR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 11, 2025. Parties traded 410 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 1664 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 521 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

