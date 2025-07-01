10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $250.00 $45.3K 1.4K 6.3K EMR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $120.00 $32.7K 382 1.6K BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $210.00 $118.8K 847 1.4K DOV CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $190.00 $71.9K 4.1K 1.0K FTAI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $130.00 $42.5K 2.4K 914 PNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $110.00 $92.5K 412 500 LYFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $16.00 $25.1K 12.9K 303 FDX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $280.00 $34.3K 440 198 VRT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $120.00 $31.4K 22.8K 85 GEV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $500.00 $120.6K 160 80

• Regarding GE GE, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.3K, with a price of $1225.0 per contract. There were 1463 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EMR EMR, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 211 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 382 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1617 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA BA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on July 25, 2025. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.8K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 847 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOV DOV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 118 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.9K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 4113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1011 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FTAI FTAI, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 85 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 2452 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 914 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PNR PNR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.5K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 412 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LYFT LYFT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 186 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 12945 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FDX FDX, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 191 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 440 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 198 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRT VRT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 80 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $1571.0 per contract. There were 22888 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 85 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GEV GEV, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 143 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.6K, with a price of $6032.0 per contract. There were 160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.