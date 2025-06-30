10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/03/25 $155.00 $38.5K 63.3K 34.8K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/03/25 $200.00 $37.0K 11.6K 30.1K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/03/25 $23.00 $29.5K 22.0K 10.6K FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/03/25 $200.00 $25.2K 80 4.6K SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $55.00 $34.4K 7.6K 4.5K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $220.00 $79.3K 9.1K 3.2K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $420.00 $196.0K 2.0K 2.8K AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/03/25 $275.00 $44.8K 112 2.5K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $150.00 $202.5K 17.7K 2.3K QUBT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $20.00 $42.0K 3.1K 1.8K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 63355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34889 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 3, 2025. Parties traded 179 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $207.0 per contract. There were 11691 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30132 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 3, 2025. Parties traded 1969 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 22075 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10658 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLR FSLR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2800 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $9.0 per contract. There were 80 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI SMCI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 292 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 7682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL ORCL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 77 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.3K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 9141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $196.0K, with a price of $980.0 per contract. There were 2032 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2809 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO AVGO, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 3, 2025. Parties traded 108 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 112 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2515 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $202.5K, with a price of $675.0 per contract. There were 17773 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2337 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QUBT QUBT, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 3117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1881 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.