10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IVZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $18.00 $251.0K 259 10.0K COIN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/27/25 $352.50 $38.2K 479 8.4K GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/03/25 $700.00 $36.3K 1.8K 3.7K HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/03/25 $84.00 $37.2K 3.0K 3.4K JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/03/25 $287.50 $26.8K 1.2K 802 NTRS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $125.00 $27.5K 1.0K 634 FIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $82.00 $47.0K 8 501 XYZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $55.00 $35.8K 1.2K 176 GL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $125.00 $124.8K 145 120 C CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/27/25 $75.00 $64.6K 677 107

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding IVZ IVZ, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 112 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 10000 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $251.0K, with a price of $27.0 per contract. There were 259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 299 contract(s) at a $352.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8437 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS GS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 6 day(s) on July 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 1819 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3764 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD HOOD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 6 day(s) on July 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $84.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $248.0 per contract. There were 3055 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM JPM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 6 day(s) on July 3, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $287.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $268.0 per contract. There were 1252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 802 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NTRS NTRS, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 89 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 1075 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 634 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIS FIS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $82.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XYZ XYZ, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 112 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 169 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $212.0 per contract. There were 1285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GL GL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 203 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.8K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C C, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 68 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.6K, with a price of $952.0 per contract. There were 677 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 107 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

