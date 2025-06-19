10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $145.00 $35.4K 129.0K 135.4K MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $75.00 $49.7K 26.7K 35.3K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $138.00 $37.4K 4.0K 8.1K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $370.00 $68.8K 2.9K 8.1K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $21.00 $51.2K 14.9K 3.3K CRDO CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $80.00 $68.9K 3.2K 2.8K APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $350.00 $42.0K 1.6K 1.9K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $490.00 $40.8K 3.8K 1.9K TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $210.00 $101.2K 7.6K 1.6K CRWV CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $162.50 $51.4K 1.2K 892

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 286 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 129086 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 135442 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRVL MRVL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 425 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 26741 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35376 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 129 contract(s) at a $138.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 4031 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8183 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 118 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.8K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 2988 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 57 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.2K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 14951 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRDO CRDO, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.9K, with a price of $985.0 per contract. There were 3296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2812 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APP APP, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 168 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 1651 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1929 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on June 27, 2025. Parties traded 340 contract(s) at a $490.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 3811 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1916 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.2K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 7623 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1649 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV CRWV, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 53 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.4K, with a price of $970.0 per contract. There were 1211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 892 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

