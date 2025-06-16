10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $130.00 $33.7K 29.8K 62.3K PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $145.00 $35.7K 16.3K 38.0K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $220.00 $33.2K 11.7K 23.2K NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $145.00 $65.7K 47.8K 18.6K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $480.00 $64.6K 14.0K 6.6K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $390.00 $28.7K 44.1K 6.6K CRCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $100.00 $30.0K 819 2.2K CORZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $15.00 $25.0K 7.7K 2.0K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $200.00 $33.5K 26.0K 1.6K CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.00 $25.2K 5.0K 1.2K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 29812 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62389 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 147 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $243.0 per contract. There were 16324 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38016 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL ORCL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 506 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 11710 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 32 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.7K, with a price of $657.0 per contract. There were 47826 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 199 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.6K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 14090 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6660 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 66 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 44104 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6610 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRCL CRCL, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 819 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CORZ CORZ, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 7728 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2033 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 26094 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1646 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK CLSK, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 5029 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1267 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.