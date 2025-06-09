10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $46.00 $111.7K 20.7K 23.4K NU CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $13.00 $69.0K 7.4K 5.7K KKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $125.00 $59.0K 236 1.8K COF CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $200.00 $39.0K 5.5K 995 SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $34.6K 77.4K 752 JPM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $275.00 $103.0K 2.1K 163 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $365.00 $54.2K 907 81 XYZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $70.00 $45.0K 3.2K 70 AFRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $65.00 $66.7K 2.2K 64 SYF CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $57.50 $25.6K 186 57

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For BAC BAC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 13, 2025. This event was a transfer of 6943 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.7K, with a price of $16.0 per contract. There were 20711 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NU NU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $23.0 per contract. There were 7403 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5772 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KKR KKR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 193 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.0K, with a price of $1440.0 per contract. There were 236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1813 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COF COF, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 5599 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 995 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI SOFI, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 221 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $231.0 per contract. There were 77439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 752 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM JPM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 102 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.0K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 2181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 163 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V V, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $365.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.2K, with a price of $1085.0 per contract. There were 907 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XYZ XYZ, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 221 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 3251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 221 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 47 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.7K, with a price of $1420.0 per contract. There were 2202 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SYF SYF, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 11 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 58 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 58 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $441.0 per contract. There were 186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.