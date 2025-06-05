10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/06/25 $142.00 $27.9K 47.1K 85.0K CRWV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $140.00 $68.0K 9.6K 25.1K PLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/06/25 $120.00 $32.4K 10.1K 21.0K FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/13/25 $175.00 $30.3K 587 8.7K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $380.00 $25.2K 12.3K 7.3K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/06/25 $200.00 $57.5K 15.6K 5.8K WULF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.50 $31.9K 13.3K 5.6K PSTG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $55.00 $37.5K 5.2K 4.1K MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $110.00 $33.4K 6.9K 2.7K AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $290.00 $89.9K 2.8K 2.7K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 220 contract(s) at a $142.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 47138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 85039 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV CRWV, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 6, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 9601 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25161 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 6, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 10131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21036 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLR FSLR, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on June 13, 2025. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 587 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8711 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 79 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 12335 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7376 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 197 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.5K, with a price of $292.0 per contract. There were 15606 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5880 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WULF WULF, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 2130 contract(s) at a $4.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 13398 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5679 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PSTG PSTG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 5217 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 36 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $925.0 per contract. There were 6918 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2738 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO AVGO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 249 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.9K, with a price of $359.0 per contract. There were 2883 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.