10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/06/25 $139.00 $88.5K 73.0K 63.4K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $132.00 $30.5K 5.8K 17.2K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/06/25 $116.00 $26.3K 10.7K 14.6K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/06/25 $395.00 $28.0K 8.7K 10.9K AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/06/25 $257.50 $79.5K 318 3.4K HPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $22.00 $45.0K 5.9K 3.0K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $20.00 $30.2K 14.2K 1.9K CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $482.50 $46.5K 12 1.7K CRWV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $150.00 $124.9K 189 1.2K TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $110.00 $336.0K 436 801

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 6, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $139.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.5K, with a price of $354.0 per contract. There were 73075 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63487 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 86 contract(s) at a $132.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 5849 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 6, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $116.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $263.0 per contract. There were 10787 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14656 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 6, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $395.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 8701 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10937 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO AVGO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $257.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.5K, with a price of $795.0 per contract. There were 318 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3414 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HPE HPE, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 108 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 5974 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3034 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 136 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 149 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 14210 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1905 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD CRWD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $482.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $1550.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1771 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV CRWV, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 6, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.9K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 189 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWLO TWLO, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $336.0K, with a price of $1120.0 per contract. There were 436 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 801 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.