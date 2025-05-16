10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/23/25 $140.00 $119.4K 62.8K 58.8K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $400.00 $47.4K 6.4K 20.7K PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $125.00 $32.0K 17.9K 5.3K ARM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $105.00 $36.2K 381 1.6K CFLT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $25.00 $51.9K 2.1K 1.0K CRWV CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $90.00 $54.9K 520 865 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $150.00 $1.3 million 2.7K 646 FSLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/23/25 $177.50 $37.7K 37 518 IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/30/25 $265.00 $39.6K 178 276 ADBE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $392.50 $31.9K 417 203

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 23, 2025. Parties traded 859 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.4K, with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 62860 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58878 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 79 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.4K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 6406 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20732 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 17948 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5331 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARM ARM, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 126 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $3618.0 per contract. There were 381 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1696 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CFLT CFLT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 799 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.9K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 2113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1050 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV CRWV, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 67 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.9K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 520 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 865 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 245 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 260 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 54 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.3 million, with a price of $5290.0 per contract. There were 2748 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 646 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLR FSLR, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 23, 2025. Parties traded 62 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 37 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM IBM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on May 30, 2025. This event was a transfer of 72 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 178 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADBE ADBE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $392.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $2291.0 per contract. There were 417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.