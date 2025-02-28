10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $37.00 $41.4K 471 1.6K XP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $18.00 $77.3K 419 1.1K NU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.00 $32.6K 71.1K 1.1K ROOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $185.00 $54.5K 106 349 C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $81.00 $36.6K 18 190 IBKR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $175.00 $96.5K 5 97 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $95.00 $26.4K 14.5K 89 COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $7.50 $61.9K 25 81 MS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $135.00 $26.3K 93 52 XYZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $80.00 $31.1K 3.9K 27

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BAC BAC, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 686 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 158 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 471 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1608 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XP XP, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 168 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 1154 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.3K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 419 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NU NU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 322 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $163.0 per contract. There were 71128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROOT ROOT, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 323 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.5K, with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C C, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on March 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 95 contract(s) at a $81.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 18 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 190 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBKR IBKR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 322 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 68 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.5K, with a price of $1420.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 97 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 322 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 14542 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 89 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 294 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 3 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.9K, with a price of $20635.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MS MS, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on March 14, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $529.0 per contract. There were 93 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XYZ XYZ, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $1555.0 per contract. There were 3942 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

