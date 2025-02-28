10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $90.00 $42.8K 6.2K 17.6K NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $120.00 $58.8K 228.9K 10.9K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $100.00 $30.0K 17.8K 2.4K RGTI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $10.00 $43.6K 133 2.3K CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $9.00 $33.1K 11.3K 2.1K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $225.00 $97.4K 25.2K 2.0K AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $194.00 $139.8K 909 2.0K AI CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $25.00 $26.3K 1.3K 914 SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $40.00 $180.8K 1.1K 722 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $190.00 $74.4K 1.2K 666

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 383 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 6254 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17673 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.8K, with a price of $588.0 per contract. There were 228986 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10970 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 77 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 39 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 17810 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2414 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RGTI RGTI, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 48 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 168 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 133 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2317 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLSK CLSK, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 850 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 11372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 497 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.4K, with a price of $196.0 per contract. There were 25208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2099 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO AVGO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 112 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 76 contract(s) at a $194.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $139.8K, with a price of $1840.0 per contract. There were 909 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2029 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AI AI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 48 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 158 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 1360 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 914 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI SMCI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 77 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 294 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $180.8K, with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 1123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 722 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 48 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 96 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.4K, with a price of $775.0 per contract. There were 1272 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 666 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

