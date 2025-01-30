10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/31/25 $120.00 $25.6K 80.0K 128.5K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/31/25 $237.50 $47.6K 5.6K 5.8K TER CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $115.00 $27.6K 8 4.4K MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/31/25 $330.00 $33.5K 2.7K 2.7K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $90.00 $43.3K 6.3K 1.9K DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $150.00 $27.8K 587 1.8K JNPR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $35.00 $31.2K 12.0K 1.5K AVGO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $240.00 $31.3K 1.2K 1.0K WDC CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $65.00 $31.5K 2.5K 832 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $70.00 $104.1K 6.1K 801

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $256.0 per contract. There were 80028 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 128594 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $237.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.6K, with a price of $477.0 per contract. There were 5606 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5844 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TER TER, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 69 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4489 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 56 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 2732 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2760 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.3K, with a price of $867.0 per contract. There were 6304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1957 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DDOG DDOG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on February 14, 2025. Parties traded 74 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $376.0 per contract. There were 587 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1845 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JNPR JNPR, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 260 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 12038 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1558 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO AVGO, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 351 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 7 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $4480.0 per contract. There were 1228 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1044 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC WDC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 2557 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 832 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENPH ENPH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 89 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.1K, with a price of $1170.0 per contract. There were 6176 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 801 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

