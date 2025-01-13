10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RGTI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.00 $26.0K 903 3.3K CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $500.00 $57.4K 1.7K 2.7K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $150.00 $28.0K 13.3K 2.0K MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $307.50 $182.0K 311 2.0K PLTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $50.00 $29.5K 3.2K 1.6K S CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.00 $688.8K 5.4K 1.6K WULF PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $5.00 $30.0K 9.7K 1.0K DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $155.00 $435.0K 3.2K 1.0K CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $9.00 $43.5K 55 1.0K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/24/25 $16.00 $97.3K 13 811

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding RGTI RGTI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 903 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD CRWD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 67 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 449 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.4K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 1732 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2711 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 94 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 36 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 13318 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2097 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $307.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $182.0K, with a price of $1820.0 per contract. There were 311 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 704 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $2956.0 per contract. There were 3254 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1659 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For S S, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 368 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1435 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 70 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $688.8K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 5439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1613 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WULF WULF, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 9716 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1091 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DDOG DDOG, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $435.0K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 3205 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK CLSK, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on February 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $174.0 per contract. There were 55 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI SMCI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on January 24, 2025. This event was a transfer of 66 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.3K, with a price of $1475.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 811 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.