10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/27/24 $135.00 $35.1K 20.3K 63.2K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/03/25 $257.50 $29.4K 9.7K 21.8K IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $18.00 $106.5K 11.1K 11.0K INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $20.00 $29.6K 4.0K 8.2K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $465.00 $53.9K 16.4K 4.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $100.00 $33.6K 1.6K 4.2K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $115.00 $63.7K 11.7K 1.8K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $82.00 $38.6K 1.1K 792 WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.00 $50.9K 724 604 CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $42.8K 8.6K 226

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 348 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 20313 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 3, 2025. Parties traded 306 contract(s) at a $257.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 9712 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21870 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN IREN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 203 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 710 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.5K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 11107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11067 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 231 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $296.0 per contract. There were 4099 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8295 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 83 contract(s) at a $465.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.9K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 16455 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4863 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 84 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 12 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $2802.0 per contract. There were 1624 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4230 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1275 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.7K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 11712 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1847 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 112 contract(s) at a $82.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 1170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 792 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WULF WULF, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 749 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 724 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 604 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK CLSK, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 385 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $428.0 per contract. There were 8622 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 226 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.