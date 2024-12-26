10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/27/24 $26.50 $152.0K 24.2K 8.7K TLRY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.50 $34.6K 54.8K 5.9K HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $30.00 $195.0K 6.7K 1.8K IOVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.50 $41.6K 7.8K 1.7K AVXL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $17.00 $57.1K 1.5K 1.4K LQDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $34.0K 1.8K 93 VRTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $410.00 $28.2K 701 63 TMDX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $75.00 $33.4K 94 41 AMGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $275.00 $30.0K 29 24 CI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $280.00 $26.1K 848 8

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For PFE PFE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 27, 2024. This event was a transfer of 8000 contract(s) at a $26.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $152.0K, with a price of $19.0 per contract. There were 24292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8717 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TLRY TLRY, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $1.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $23.0 per contract. There were 54857 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5953 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HIMS HIMS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $195.0K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 6719 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1888 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IOVA IOVA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 757 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 7847 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1775 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVXL AVXL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.1K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 1543 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1410 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LQDA LQDA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 386 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 83 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 1892 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 93 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VRTX VRTX, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $1130.0 per contract. There were 701 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TMDX TMDX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 112 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $1860.0 per contract. There were 94 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMGN AMGN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 141 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 23 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $1305.0 per contract. There were 29 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CI CI, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 386 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $3266.0 per contract. There were 848 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.