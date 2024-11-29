10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $138.00 $69.8K 30.5K 167.2K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $98.00 $29.8K 832 14.2K MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $26.00 $71.9K 2.2K 7.9K U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $27.00 $41.0K 8.4K 6.0K IREN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $18.00 $50.2K 0 5.9K MSTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/06/24 $400.00 $93.9K 3.4K 4.2K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $230.00 $89.9K 11.1K 3.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $135.00 $35.8K 5.1K 3.3K BTDR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $15.00 $62.0K 7.7K 2.1K CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $29.6K 27.0K 2.0K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $138.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.8K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 30573 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 167213 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 6, 2024. Parties traded 142 contract(s) at a $98.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $209.0 per contract. There were 832 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14236 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA MARA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on December 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 733 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.9K, with a price of $98.0 per contract. There were 2261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7906 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding U U, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 672 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 8451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6016 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN IREN, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 168 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.2K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5971 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on December 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.9K, with a price of $2945.0 per contract. There were 3448 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4266 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 139 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.9K, with a price of $647.0 per contract. There were 11175 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3896 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 56 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 5181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BTDR BTDR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 7715 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2198 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CORZ CORZ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 413 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 57 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 27048 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2095 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

