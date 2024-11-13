10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $330.00 $34.8K 30.6K 29.9K NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $140.00 $142.0K 72.3K 9.6K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $25.00 $35.2K 8.1K 3.8K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $55.00 $39.6K 6.9K 3.6K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $141.00 $30.0K 1.8K 2.1K CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $19.00 $101.9K 22.1K 1.6K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $105.00 $110.4K 7.3K 1.2K CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $30.00 $223.5K 7.3K 1.1K SMCI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $40.00 $32.8K 13.1K 838 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $350.00 $34.5K 3.0K 811

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $3486.0 per contract. There were 30666 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29921 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $142.0K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 72338 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9615 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA MARA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 128 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 63 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 8129 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3872 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 6942 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3617 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on November 22, 2024. Parties traded 71 contract(s) at a $141.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $423.0 per contract. There were 1855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2151 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CORZ CORZ, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 1566 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.9K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 22169 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1646 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 230 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.4K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 7367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1216 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLSK CLSK, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 790 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $223.5K, with a price of $283.0 per contract. There were 7323 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI SMCI, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $1935.0 per contract. There were 13181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 838 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD CRWD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 65 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $3455.0 per contract. There were 3069 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 811 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

