8 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $43.00 $41.0K 19.8K 1.0K C CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/08/24 $63.00 $43.2K 642 775 WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $70.00 $50.8K 680 652 COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.00 $398.3K 351 311 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $110.00 $28.2K 178 270 BX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $175.00 $51.8K 2.2K 239 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $230.00 $37.4K 479 235 COF PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $150.00 $32.5K 2.4K 155

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For BAC BAC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 19876 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1088 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C C, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on November 8, 2024. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 642 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 775 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC WFC, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 87 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 680 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 652 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 449 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $398.3K, with a price of $19915.0 per contract. There were 351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 175 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 166 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 178 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BX BX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 22 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 192 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 2268 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 239 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM JPM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 85 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $1246.0 per contract. There were 479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 235 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COF COF, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 2436 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.