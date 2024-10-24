10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $140.00 $88.5K 79.4K 171.5K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/01/24 $155.00 $28.3K 4.1K 4.5K SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $50.00 $120.4K 12.6K 3.5K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $222.50 $50.3K 2.1K 2.8K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $200.00 $41.8K 7.7K 2.4K DDOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $120.00 $1.0 million 236 600 IBM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $210.00 $171.1K 582 564 ARM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $100.00 $120.0K 7.6K 480 AVGO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $200.00 $36.0K 7.2K 367 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $22.00 $41.2K 39.3K 301

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 25, 2024. This event was a transfer of 798 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.5K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 79458 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 171502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $566.0 per contract. There were 4163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4546 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI SMCI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on November 1, 2024. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.4K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 12664 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3529 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 25, 2024. This event was a transfer of 97 contract(s) at a $222.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.3K, with a price of $518.0 per contract. There were 2104 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2813 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 239 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $4181.0 per contract. There were 7768 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2449 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DDOG DDOG, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 449 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $1815.0 per contract. There were 236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM IBM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 148 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 185 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $171.1K, with a price of $925.0 per contract. There were 582 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 564 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARM ARM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 85 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 7682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 480 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO AVGO, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 7266 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 367 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 39316 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

