10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $10.00 $37.4K 23.4K 84.6K AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $42.50 $94.3K 2.7K 5.9K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $70.00 $229.0K 53.1K 4.5K UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $50.00 $51.6K 1.9K 2.4K HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $40.00 $50.6K 1.4K 1.0K COIN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $200.00 $49.3K 5.6K 778 FITB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $45.00 $59.4K 6 536 BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $160.00 $58.0K 1.6K 363 SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $75.00 $38.8K 2.2K 321 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $57.50 $27.4K 13.2K 264

• Regarding SOFI SOFI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 1499 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 23443 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84644 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 95 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.3K, with a price of $1180.0 per contract. There were 2761 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5976 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C C, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 95 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $229.0K, with a price of $229.0 per contract. There were 53185 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4558 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST UPST, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.6K, with a price of $993.0 per contract. There were 1954 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2409 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD HOOD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 95 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 755 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.6K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 1489 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN COIN, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.3K, with a price of $2740.0 per contract. There were 5631 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 778 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FITB FITB, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 536 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.4K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 536 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BX BX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 67 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 96 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 1698 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 363 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 79 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $491.0 per contract. There were 2217 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 321 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC WFC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $688.0 per contract. There were 13282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

