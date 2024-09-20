10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $13.50 $50.0K 109 5.0K C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $65.00 $25.2K 24.6K 1.5K SQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $67.50 $496.0K 64 1.0K FHN PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $17.00 $143.0K 246 1.0K AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $47.50 $51.5K 2.2K 580 SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $7.00 $46.5K 7.4K 412 COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $190.00 $42.1K 646 361 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $82.50 $243.9K 19 309 PRU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $115.00 $90.2K 1.5K 153 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $190.00 $37.3K 3.4K 42

• Regarding NU NU, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on October 4, 2024. Parties traded 5000 contract(s) at a $13.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $10.0 per contract. There were 109 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5051 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C C, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 24630 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1534 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $496.0K, with a price of $496.0 per contract. There were 64 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1058 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FHN FHN, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $143.0K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 246 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $206.0 per contract. There were 2222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 580 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI SOFI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 636 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 7412 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 412 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.1K, with a price of $2105.0 per contract. There were 646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 361 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 455 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 173 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $243.9K, with a price of $1410.0 per contract. There were 19 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 309 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PRU PRU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 148 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.2K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 1547 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM JPM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.3K, with a price of $1966.0 per contract. There were 3480 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

