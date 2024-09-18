10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $115.00 $59.2K 43.1K 70.4K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $180.00 $54.3K 18.9K 11.0K AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $152.50 $77.8K 8.6K 8.2K MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $60.00 $38.0K 4.1K 2.0K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $30.00 $697.5K 20.0K 1.2K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $19.00 $48.4K 2.5K 1.0K MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $125.00 $29.0K 4.5K 1.0K ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $155.00 $99.9K 3.2K 967 INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $21.00 $25.6K 16.6K 959 SMCI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $450.00 $68.0K 778 851

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $237.0 per contract. There were 43182 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70495 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.3K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 18909 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11055 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 401 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.8K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 8666 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRVL MRVL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 485 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 4182 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 1065 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $697.5K, with a price of $655.0 per contract. There were 20070 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA MARA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 121 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.4K, with a price of $242.0 per contract. There were 2511 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1048 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 4557 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1031 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL ORCL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 740 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.9K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 3263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 967 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 16691 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 959 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI SMCI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 30 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $3784.0 per contract. There were 778 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 851 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.