10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/13/24 $120.00 $55.6K 61.4K 307.5K AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $165.00 $35.4K 8.8K 10.3K U CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/13/24 $18.00 $33.3K 2.2K 6.1K AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/13/24 $145.00 $29.2K 12.7K 5.5K SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $500.00 $57.0K 2.1K 2.2K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $95.00 $280.0K 1.7K 1.8K TXN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $190.00 $30.2K 3.5K 1.2K IONQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.00 $55.0K 10.4K 1.2K MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/13/24 $425.00 $41.1K 221 1.0K ADBE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $540.00 $25.4K 400 1.0K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 359 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.6K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 61459 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 307501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO AVGO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $443.0 per contract. There were 8870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10383 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding U U, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 13, 2024. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 2227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6180 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 12743 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5551 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI SMCI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 2167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2271 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 64 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $280.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 1792 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1871 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TXN TXN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 83 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 3583 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1247 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IONQ IONQ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 127 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 10466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1236 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 121 contract(s) at a $425.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.1K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 221 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1095 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADBE ADBE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $540.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 400 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1064 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.