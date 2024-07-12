10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/12/24 $250.00 $28.6K 24.2K 254.3K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $18.50 $34.1K 1.1K 26.3K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $14.00 $42.5K 4.3K 8.8K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/12/24 $192.50 $116.1K 3.3K 8.0K NIO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $4.00 $53.5K 12.2K 4.6K BYON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $15.00 $96.9K 2.7K 1.6K ETSY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $65.00 $27.4K 2.0K 1.0K PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $140.00 $43.4K 25.8K 677 KMX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $92.50 $33.0K 752 351 QS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/09/24 $9.00 $105.2K 33 139

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 212 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 24294 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 254384 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 920 contract(s) at a $18.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $37.0 per contract. There were 1135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 1636 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 4399 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8856 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 402 contract(s) at a $192.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.1K, with a price of $289.0 per contract. There were 3368 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8022 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 630 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 12226 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BYON BYON, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 70 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 404 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.9K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 2761 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1638 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETSY ETSY, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 35 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $274.0 per contract. There were 2079 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1018 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 25804 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 677 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KMX KMX, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 147 contract(s) at a $92.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 752 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS QS, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on August 9, 2024. Parties traded 856 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.2K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 33 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

