10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $130.00 $104.3K 61.2K 261.5K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $160.00 $30.0K 19.7K 98.3K SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $900.00 $47.5K 1.1K 12.6K MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $440.00 $32.3K 889 3.8K ARM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $160.00 $98.5K 4.9K 1.6K IREN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.50 $42.0K 3.9K 938 CLSK CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $25.00 $30.2K 8.8K 579 MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $140.00 $90.6K 13.8K 572 MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $1450.00 $39.9K 482 357 AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/28/24 $1700.00 $567.0K 327 180

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 537 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.3K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 61255 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 261573 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 172 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $174.0 per contract. There were 19750 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 98355 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI SMCI, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $1760.0 per contract. There were 1161 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12614 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $1293.0 per contract. There were 889 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3850 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARM ARM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 323 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.5K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 4959 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1694 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN IREN, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 575 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 105 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 3948 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 938 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLSK CLSK, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 211 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 57 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 8867 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 579 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 185 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.6K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 13811 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 572 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $1450.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.9K, with a price of $3635.0 per contract. There were 482 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 357 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO AVGO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 28, 2024. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $1700.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $567.0K, with a price of $6300.0 per contract. There were 327 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 180 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.