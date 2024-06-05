ARM Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on ARM Holdings.

Looking at options history for ARM Holdings ARM we detected 23 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 34% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $261,826 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $952,486.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $92.5 to $150.0 for ARM Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in ARM Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to ARM Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $92.5 to $150.0 over the preceding 30 days.

ARM Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $53.45 $52.2 $53.0 $125.00 $265.0K 3.7K 4 ARM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $16.1 $15.6 $16.1 $115.00 $112.7K 2.7K 135 ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/14/24 $21.0 $20.75 $20.75 $150.00 $97.5K 5 77 ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $7.1 $6.95 $7.1 $140.00 $71.0K 1.4K 109 ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.05 $4.9 $4.95 $92.50 $49.9K 37 0

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture (ARM stands for Acorn RISC Machine), which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allows them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Both off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

Having examined the options trading patterns of ARM Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is ARM Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,753,961, the price of ARM is up 2.89% at $129.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ARM Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.