10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $475.00 $39.9K 4.6K 21.4K ZI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $14.00 $40.4K 2.2K 15.4K DJT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/24/24 $45.00 $27.9K 3.1K 3.7K GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $180.00 $141.5K 5.1K 1.4K DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $105.00 $31.5K 331 337 NFLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/07/24 $645.00 $26.5K 345 250 GOOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $185.00 $127.5K 1.6K 168 ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $55.00 $88.5K 432 81 TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $170.00 $28.1K 563 12 CHTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $290.00 $25.4K 11 0

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding META META, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 24, 2024. Parties traded 121 contract(s) at a $475.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.9K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 4653 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZI ZI, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 1618 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 2220 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15434 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DJT DJT, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 24, 2024. Parties traded 279 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 3151 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3788 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL GOOGL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 207 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $141.5K, with a price of $1430.0 per contract. There were 5127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1430 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 172 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 331 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 337 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on June 7, 2024. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $645.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $1060.0 per contract. There were 345 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG GOOG, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 207 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.5K, with a price of $1275.0 per contract. There were 1642 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 168 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU ROKU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 599 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 47 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.5K, with a price of $1885.0 per contract. There were 432 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TMUS TMUS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 116 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 64 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHTR CHTR, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $2546.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

