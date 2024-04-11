10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/12/24 $900.00 $51.5K 16.8K 94.3K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/12/24 $172.50 $39.7K 38.4K 68.1K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/12/24 $425.00 $33.2K 5.4K 11.9K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $125.00 $68.0K 11.4K 11.0K AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/19/24 $170.00 $45.0K 12.4K 9.9K AI CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/19/24 $24.50 $138.4K 1.2K 3.5K ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/12/24 $131.00 $40.9K 331 1.7K TSM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/19/24 $130.00 $31.0K 9.5K 1.2K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/12/24 $1600.00 $33.0K 1.1K 962 PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $22.00 $27.5K 12.1K 595

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 12, 2024. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 16842 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 94314 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 12, 2024. Parties traded 558 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $72.0 per contract. There were 38488 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68195 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 12, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $425.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 5439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11961 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on April 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 216 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 11492 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11095 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on April 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 12458 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9988 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AI AI, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on April 19, 2024. Parties traded 4465 contract(s) at a $24.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $138.4K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 1243 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3564 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARM ARM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 12, 2024. This event was a transfer of 221 contract(s) at a $131.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 331 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1759 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on April 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $1724.0 per contract. There were 9528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 12, 2024. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $1600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $1500.0 per contract. There were 1102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 962 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 281 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 12134 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 595 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

