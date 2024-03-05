10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/08/24 $210.00 $34.0K 14.3K 29.9K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/08/24 $850.00 $82.3K 9.7K 29.4K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/08/24 $1100.00 $200.1K 2.8K 6.2K SNOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $155.00 $51.5K 1.4K 3.8K CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/08/24 $14.50 $61.7K 30 2.6K ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $135.00 $86.4K 4.6K 1.6K DDOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/19/24 $97.50 $89.3K 1.6K 1.5K CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/08/24 $300.00 $34.5K 1.5K 1.4K MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/08/24 $80.00 $37.1K 4.7K 1.4K ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/08/24 $110.00 $31.0K 2.2K 1.3K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 8, 2024. Parties traded 139 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 14364 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29950 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 8, 2024. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.3K, with a price of $1790.0 per contract. There were 9738 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29452 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI SMCI, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 8, 2024. Parties traded 62 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $200.1K, with a price of $3220.0 per contract. There were 2800 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6209 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW SNOW, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on March 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 1433 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3860 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK CLSK, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 8, 2024. This event was a transfer of 370 contract(s) at a $14.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.7K, with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 30 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2614 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARM ARM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 682 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 14 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.4K, with a price of $6175.0 per contract. There were 4616 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1645 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DDOG DDOG, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on April 19, 2024. Parties traded 1596 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.3K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 1664 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1596 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 8, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 100 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 1530 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1475 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL MRVL, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 8, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $371.0 per contract. There were 4769 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1464 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL ORCL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 8, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 2296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1319 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

