10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/23/24 $80.00 $47.8K 479 447 ALGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/23/24 $295.00 $46.8K 352 361 AVTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $25.00 $26.2K 713 328 GRFS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $10.00 $29.0K 620 227 EYPT PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/15/24 $30.00 $29.5K 4 100 PCRX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $30.00 $25.7K 8 86 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $570.00 $28.4K 751 63 NVO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $105.00 $63.5K 4.8K 50 REGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/15/24 $940.00 $72.0K 41 48 LLY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/28/24 $735.00 $26.9K 13 30

• Regarding MRNA MRNA, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on February 23, 2024. Parties traded 285 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.8K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 447 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ALGN ALGN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on February 23, 2024. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $1170.0 per contract. There were 352 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 361 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVTR AVTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 95 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 328 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 713 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 328 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GRFS GRFS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 312 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 185 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 620 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EYPT EYPT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on March 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PCRX PCRX, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 130 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 83 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 86 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH UNH, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 340 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $570.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $2585.0 per contract. There were 751 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVO NVO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on March 15, 2024. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.5K, with a price of $1589.0 per contract. There were 4824 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For REGN REGN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on March 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $940.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $2880.0 per contract. There were 41 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY LLY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 45 day(s) on March 28, 2024. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $735.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $2705.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

