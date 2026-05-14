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May 14, 2026 5:04 PM 24 min read

Workhorse Gr Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Workhorse Gr (NASDAQ:WKHS) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1761949&tp_key=12077d5408

Summary

Workhorse Gr reported Q1 2026 revenue of $4.3 million, up from $1.1 million in Q1 2025, with a net loss of $19.9 million compared to a $12.7 million loss in the prior year.

The company completed the integration of its facilities and production lines post-merger and announced new strategic initiatives, including a modular chassis and a class 5-6 cab chassis to reduce costs and improve competitiveness.

Workhorse Gr secured major purchase orders, including 100 units from Purolator and Gateway Fleets, and plans to enhance customer support with a partnership with Incharge.

The company highlights total cost of ownership advantages for EVs over ICE vehicles, citing significant fuel cost savings as a key driver for the adoption of electric fleets.

Management expressed optimism about reaching a tipping point for EV adoption in the medium-duty truck market, driven by strategic pricing actions and cost reduction initiatives.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

John Williams (Chief Communications Officer)

Scott Griffith (Chief Executive Officer)

Bob Gannan (Chief Financial Officer)

Scott Griffith (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Ben Sommers (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good afternoon guys and thanks for taking my question. So first I wanted to ask on the promotional pricing. You know, I guess I'm just curious what has been the preliminary demand response has been and how do you plan to incorporate these initiatives like this into the longer term business strategy?

Scott Griffith (Chief Executive Officer)

Ben Sommers (Equity Analyst)

Super helpful. Then my second question. You guys did a great job laying out the data points for the rising fuel costs and the impact that has on the affordability of electric fleets. I'm just curious if this has come up at all in conversations with customers yet and just potentially how quick that impact of the rising fuel cost has maybe trickled into the demand profile for Workhorse's products. Thank you.

Scott Griffith (Chief Executive Officer)

Ben Sommers (Equity Analyst)

Super helpful. Thank you guys for the update and thanks for taking my questions. Thanks, Ben.

OPERATOR

With that, I'll turn it back to Scott Griffith for the closing comments.

Scott Griffith (Chief Executive Officer)

Well, once again, thanks everyone for joining us today. On behalf of Bob and the rest of the executive team, we appreciate the questions and your continued interest in Workhorse. It's obviously a really dynamic, exciting time for us and we'll look forward to seeing you on the next earnings call and talking about our continued progress.

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