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May 6, 2026 11:09 AM 48 min read

EOG Resources Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=eR3Sk4VB

Summary

EOG Resources reported strong financial performance for Q1 2026 with $1.8 billion in adjusted net income and $1.5 billion in free cash flow.

The company increased oil production by 10% following acquisitions, maintained a $6.5 billion capital budget, and reallocated capital from gas to oil assets.

EOG Resources expects to generate $8.5 billion in free cash flow in 2026 and plans to return at least 70% of it to shareholders.

Operational highlights include increased production guidance, enhanced efficiency in drilling and completions, and successful international market positioning.

Management emphasized its commitment to disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence, and maintaining a strong balance sheet amid geopolitical tensions.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day everyone and welcome to EOG Resources First Quarter 2026 Earnings Results Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for opening remarks and introductions. I will turn the call over to EOG Resources Vice President of Investor Relations, Mr. Pierce Hammett. Please go ahead, sir.

Pierce Hammett (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Ezra Jacob (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Ann Jansen (Chief Financial Officer)

Jeff Leitzel (Chief Operating Officer)

Ezra Jacob (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Arun Jayaram

Yeah, good morning. My first question is on marketing. You raised your full year oil guidance by $3.25 a barrel. Can you remind us of the pricing mechanism on those waterborne barrels out of Corpus as well as the potential uplift you anticipate from the Cheniere marketing agreement

Jeff Leitzel (Chief Operating Officer)

Arun Jayaram

Ezra Jacob (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Keith Trasko (Senior Vice President, Exploration and Production)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Steve Richardson of Evercore. Go ahead, please.

Steve Richardson

Ezra Jacob (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Steve Richardson

Ann Jansen (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Josh Silverstein of ubs. Go ahead, please.

Josh Silverstein

Thanks. Good morning, guys. Just a question on the shifting activity. I was curious about the decision process as to how you reallocated Amongst the the three different basins there, why 10 more in the Utica and versus five in the Delaware versus say 15 all in the Utica or the Delaware. I was curious if there was something that drove this or if it was based on what you could do with the existing rigs and frac crews there. Thanks.

Jeff Leitzel (Chief Operating Officer)

Josh Silverstein

Got it. Thanks for that. And then I know you haven't added any additional capex for exploration for this year, but I'm curious, with the additional cash you'll now be building, if there are new prospects you're teeing up for exploration for next year, both domestically and international? I know you guys are always out looking for new areas to go and have some resource upside. So curious for an update.

Keith Trasko (Senior Vice President, Exploration and Production)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Scott Hanold of rbc. Go ahead, please.

Scott Hanold

Ezra Jacob (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Leitzel (Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Philip Jungwirth of bmo. Go ahead, please.

Philip Jungwirth

Keith Trasko (Senior Vice President, Exploration and Production)

Philip Jungwirth

Ezra Jacob (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Doug Legate of Wolf Research. Go ahead, please.

Doug Legate

Jeff Leitzel (Chief Operating Officer)

Doug Legate

Ezra Jacob (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Gabe Daoud of Truist. Go ahead please.

Gabe Daoud

Ezra Jacob (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Gabe Daoud

something like that thanks Ezra that's really helpful I'll leave it there since throughout the hour really appreciate the time thank

OPERATOR

this concludes our question and answer session I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Jacob for any closing remarks I'd just like

Ezra Jacob (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

to say that we appreciate everyone's time today thank you to our shareholders for your support and special thanks to our employees for delivering another exceptional quarter.

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