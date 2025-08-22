In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Apple AAPL alongside its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 34.13 50.70 8.31 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 20.98 1.20 0.92 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% Western Digital Corp 16.78 4.88 2.82 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Super Micro Computer Inc 25.18 4.01 1.21 3.08% $0.14 $0.44 25.15% NetApp Inc 19.01 20.74 3.43 33.42% $0.43 $1.19 3.84% Pure Storage Inc 146.66 14.64 5.89 -1.1% $0.04 $0.54 12.26% Logitech International SA 23.79 6.71 3.27 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 15.78 2.62 0.91 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 38.31 7.83 2.64 5.79% $0.31 $0.84 8.12%

After examining Apple, the following trends can be inferred:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 34.13 significantly below the industry average by 0.89x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 50.7 , which is 6.48x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.31 , surpassing the industry average by 3.15x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% , which is 29.55% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion , which is 100.1x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $43.72 Billion is 52.05x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 9.63% exceeds the industry average of 8.12%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Apple and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

As Apple is in the middle of the list in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, it suggests that the company has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54 compared to the other companies.

This position indicates a relatively balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a reasonable level of debt while also leveraging equity for financing its operations.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple demonstrates strong performance compared to its industry peers, reflecting favorable financial health and growth prospects.

