Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.84 9.88 11.13 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 21.70 6.78 6.75 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Reddit Inc 107.93 18.96 25.90 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Baidu Inc 8.91 0.83 1.68 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Pinterest Inc 13.08 5.10 6.49 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 204.56 2.24 1092.75 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 42.20 2.17 2.94 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% CarGurus Inc 25.91 7.38 3.69 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% Weibo Corp 8.47 0.81 1.81 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Yelp Inc 14.24 2.62 1.46 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Tripadvisor Inc 34.83 3.10 1.30 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Ziff Davis Inc 23.44 0.82 1.09 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% Hello Group Inc 7.67 0.85 1.01 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% FuboTV Inc 19.84 3.14 0.85 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Yalla Group Ltd 9.41 1.61 3.99 4.96% $0.03 $0.06 4.15% Average 38.73 4.03 82.26 3.14% $3.58 $5.47 10.75%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Meta Platforms, we can identify the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 27.84 is 0.72x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.88 , which is 2.45x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 11.13 , which is 0.14x the industry average.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% that is 6.51% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion , which is 7.02x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 7.13x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 21.61% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 10.75%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB ratio suggests the market values the company's assets highly. A low PS ratio implies sales are generating strong value. Meta Platforms' high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

