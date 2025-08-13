Understanding Amazon.com's Position In Broadline Retail Industry Compared To Competitors

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Amazon.com AMZN alongside its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.
Amazon.com Background
Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.
|Company
|P/E
|P/B
|P/S
|ROE
|EBITDA (in billions)
|Gross Profit (in billions)
|Revenue Growth
|Amazon.com Inc
|33.76
|7.08
|3.56
|5.68%
|$36.6
|$86.89
|13.33%
|Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
|16.40
|2.08
|2.13
|1.23%
|$21.8
|$90.83
|6.57%
|PDD Holdings Inc
|12.48
|3.60
|3.07
|4.59%
|$16.09
|$54.73
|10.21%
|MercadoLibre Inc
|58.06
|20.86
|4.95
|9.76%
|$0.95
|$3.09
|33.85%
|Coupang Inc
|140.70
|10.95
|1.62
|0.71%
|$0.34
|$2.56
|16.4%
|JD.com Inc
|7.82
|1.42
|0.29
|4.6%
|$14.27
|$47.85
|15.78%
|eBay Inc
|21.57
|9.34
|4.46
|7.59%
|$0.65
|$1.95
|6.14%
|Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc
|40.90
|4.71
|3.51
|2.78%
|$0.07
|$0.24
|13.35%
|Vipshop Holdings Ltd
|8.11
|1.44
|0.56
|4.85%
|$2.45
|$6.08
|-4.98%
|Dillard's Inc
|13.25
|4.02
|1.17
|8.97%
|$0.26
|$0.69
|-1.64%
|MINISO Group Holding Ltd
|18.26
|4.14
|2.53
|3.98%
|$0.65
|$1.96
|18.89%
|Macy's Inc
|6.43
|0.78
|0.16
|0.84%
|$0.31
|$2.0
|-4.14%
|Savers Value Village Inc
|56.35
|4.14
|1.17
|4.52%
|$0.06
|$0.23
|7.9%
|Kohl's Corp
|11.77
|0.38
|0.09
|-0.4%
|$0.23
|$1.4
|-4.41%
|Hour Loop Inc
|182
|11
|0.46
|11.93%
|$0.0
|$0.01
|4.68%
|Average
|42.44
|5.63
|1.87
|4.71%
|$4.15
|$15.26
|8.47%
Upon closer analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends become apparent:
-
A Price to Earnings ratio of 33.76 significantly below the industry average by 0.8x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.
-
With a Price to Book ratio of 7.08, which is 1.26x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.
-
With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.56, which is 1.9x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.
-
The Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% is 0.97% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.
-
Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion, which is 8.82x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.
-
The company has higher gross profit of $86.89 Billion, which indicates 5.69x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.
-
The company's revenue growth of 13.33% exceeds the industry average of 8.47%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.
Debt To Equity Ratio
The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.
Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.
In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Amazon.com stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:
-
When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.
-
This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.
Key Takeaways
The low P/E ratio suggests Amazon.com may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales more highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth reflect strong financial performance relative to industry peers.
