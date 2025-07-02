Understanding Amazon.com's Position In Broadline Retail Industry Compared To Competitors

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN in relation to its major competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 35.91 7.65 3.64 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 15.25 1.93 1.98 1.23% $21.8 $90.83 6.57% PDD Holdings Inc 11.29 3.26 2.78 4.59% $16.09 $54.73 10.21% MercadoLibre Inc 61.54 25.34 5.67 10.56% $0.92 $2.77 36.97% Coupang Inc 213.79 12.43 1.77 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% JD.com Inc 7.95 1.44 0.30 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% eBay Inc 18.29 7.08 3.62 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 40.15 4.63 3.45 2.78% $0.07 $0.24 13.35% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.79 1.39 0.54 4.85% $2.45 $6.08 -4.98% Dillard's Inc 12.47 3.79 1.10 8.97% $0.26 $0.69 -1.64% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 16.76 3.80 2.32 3.98% $0.65 $1.96 18.89% Macy's Inc 6.23 0.75 0.15 0.84% $0.31 $2.0 -4.14% Savers Value Village Inc 75.29 3.95 1.13 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 8.40 0.27 0.06 -0.4% $0.23 $1.4 -4.41% Hour Loop Inc 159 9.61 0.40 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 46.73 5.69 1.8 4.66% $4.16 $15.21 7.72%

Through an analysis of Amazon.com, we can infer the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 35.91 , which is 0.77x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.65 relative to the industry average by 1.34x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.64 , surpassing the industry average by 2.02x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% is 1.13% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion , which is 8.77x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $78.69 Billion , which indicates 5.17x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 8.62% exceeds the industry average of 7.72%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Amazon.com against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

