In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META in comparison to its major competitors within the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 28.85 10.03 11.29 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 19.67 6.19 6.01 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 8.47 0.78 1.60 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Reddit Inc 30.17 12.53 18.51 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Pinterest Inc 13.18 5.18 6.68 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Kanzhun Ltd 31.20 3.59 7.43 3.34% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 16.25 5.61 993.51 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 84.38 2.02 2.95 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% CarGurus Inc 90.46 8.23 3.90 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Weibo Corp 6.91 0.68 1.44 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Yelp Inc 16.80 3.01 1.65 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Tripadvisor Inc 33.46 2.40 1.03 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Hello Group Inc 7.94 0.88 1.04 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% FuboTV Inc 19.30 3.29 0.78 63.17% $0.21 $0.07 3.46% Ziff Davis Inc 17.29 0.70 0.94 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Taboola.com Ltd 91.50 1.17 0.70 -0.85% $0.01 $0.12 3.26% Average 32.47 3.75 69.88 6.41% $3.84 $4.96 8.86%

When analyzing Meta Platforms, the following trends become evident:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 28.85 is 0.89x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 10.03 relative to the industry average by 2.67x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 11.29 , which is 0.16x the industry average.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% is 2.64% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 5.86x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $34.74 Billion is 7.0x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 16.07%, outperforming the industry average of 8.86%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Among its top 4 peers, Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the low PE ratio suggests potential undervaluation compared to peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. The high PB ratio indicates a premium placed on the company's assets. A low PS ratio implies a favorable sales valuation. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight strong profitability and growth potential within the industry sector.

