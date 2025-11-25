12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) stock rose 5.2% to $0.73 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
- Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) stock increased by 2.78% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $594.1 million.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock increased by 1.87% to $5.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
- Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) stock increased by 1.82% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.8 million.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares increased by 1.06% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $58.4 million.
- Icon Energy (NASDAQ:ICON) shares rose 1.0% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
Losers
- FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE:NOTE) shares fell 3.5% to $2.14 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.6 million.
- Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock decreased by 3.23% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- HNI (NYSE:HNI) shares fell 2.31% to $40.33. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) stock fell 2.0% to $35.36. The company's market cap stands at $511.9 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) shares fell 1.93% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $95.0 million.
- Terrestrial Energy (NASDAQ:IMSR) stock declined by 1.9% to $8.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.5 million.
