12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) stock rose 5.2% to $0.73 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.

Losers

FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE:NOTE) shares fell 3.5% to $2.14 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.6 million.

(NASDAQ:DFLI) shares fell 1.93% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $95.0 million. Terrestrial Energy (NASDAQ:IMSR) stock declined by 1.9% to $8.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.