12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares rose 271.8% to $18.41 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

(NASDAQ:GLTO) shares rose 271.8% to $18.41 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) shares rose 135.96% to $34.97. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.

(NASDAQ:COGT) shares rose 135.96% to $34.97. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares increased by 42.18% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $311.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ:IRWD) shares increased by 42.18% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $311.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) stock moved upwards by 30.89% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $83.3 million.

(NASDAQ:IFRX) stock moved upwards by 30.89% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $83.3 million. Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares moved upwards by 30.68% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.6 million.

(NASDAQ:IPHA) shares moved upwards by 30.68% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.6 million. Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) stock rose 27.65% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.

Losers

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) shares declined by 27.1% to $0.78 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $43.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:BRNS) shares declined by 27.1% to $0.78 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $43.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares fell 24.33% to $16.27. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:SGRY) shares fell 24.33% to $16.27. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) stock decreased by 20.84% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $540.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ:AKBA) stock decreased by 20.84% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $540.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) shares decreased by 20.71% to $4.75. The company's market cap stands at $301.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

(NASDAQ:PBYI) shares decreased by 20.71% to $4.75. The company's market cap stands at $301.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago. MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA) stock fell 18.89% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

(NASDAQ:MTVA) stock fell 18.89% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) stock fell 15.15% to $70.58. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.