12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Meihua Intl Medical Techs (NASDAQ:MHUA) stock moved upwards by 10.8% to $0.25 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
- Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) stock moved upwards by 8.56% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $100.0 million.
- SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) shares rose 5.5% to $3.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
- Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares increased by 5.32% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) stock increased by 5.0% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.6 million.
- Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) stock rose 4.57% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
Losers
- Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) shares fell 12.0% to $0.73 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
- Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) shares decreased by 8.35% to $30.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Q/C Technologies (NASDAQ:QCLS) stock fell 7.0% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) stock decreased by 4.92% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million.
- Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) stock decreased by 4.82% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $393.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock fell 4.59% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ERNAErnexa Therapeutics Inc
$1.764.14%
FEMYFemasys Inc
$1.0433.3%
GPCRStructure Therapeutics Inc
$33.01-1.37%
IMMXImmix Biopharma Inc
$3.102.15%
IRDOpus Genetics Inc
$2.00-1.48%
MHUAMeihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd
$0.22720.09%
PPBTPurple Biotech Ltd
$0.78756.28%
QCLSQ/C Technologies Inc
$2.945.38%
SINTSINTX Technologies Inc
$3.29-2.95%
TMCITreace Medical Concepts Inc
$4.35-30.2%
WORXSCWorx Corp
$0.3046-20.9%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.