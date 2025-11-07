12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Meihua Intl Medical Techs (NASDAQ:MHUA) stock moved upwards by 10.8% to $0.25 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.

(NASDAQ:IMMX) stock moved upwards by 8.56% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $100.0 million. SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) shares rose 5.5% to $3.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

(NASDAQ:SINT) shares rose 5.5% to $3.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million. Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares increased by 5.32% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:CDXS) shares increased by 5.32% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) stock increased by 5.0% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.6 million.

(NASDAQ:IRD) stock increased by 5.0% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.6 million. Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) stock rose 4.57% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.

Losers

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) shares fell 12.0% to $0.73 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.

(NASDAQ:PPBT) shares fell 12.0% to $0.73 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million. Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) shares decreased by 8.35% to $30.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

(NASDAQ:GPCR) shares decreased by 8.35% to $30.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. Q/C Technologies (NASDAQ:QCLS) stock fell 7.0% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

(NASDAQ:QCLS) stock fell 7.0% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million. Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) stock decreased by 4.92% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million.

(NASDAQ:TMCI) stock decreased by 4.82% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $393.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

