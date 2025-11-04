November 4, 2025 7:05 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares moved upwards by 134.4% to $10.76 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
  • MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) stock increased by 42.57% to $0.74.
  • Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) stock rose 23.33% to $19.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $351.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) stock increased by 21.84% to $7.25. The company's market cap stands at $556.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) shares moved upwards by 17.81% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
  • Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) stock rose 17.72% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $73.0 million.

Losers

  • Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares declined by 41.6% to $14.29 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares fell 23.37% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.2 million.
  • Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX) shares decreased by 16.58% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $42.0 million.
  • SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock fell 15.99% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $563.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) stock decreased by 11.09% to $30.49. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • 60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP) stock decreased by 10.45% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CMPS Logo
CMPSCompass Pathways PLC
$6.6211.3%
Overview
EDSA Logo
EDSAEdesa Biotech Inc
$1.9813.8%
EVOK Logo
EVOKEvoke Pharma Inc
$5.0510.0%
MSPR Logo
MSPRMSP Recovery Inc
$0.705835.6%
PRLD Logo
PRLDPrelude Therapeutics Inc
$3.08-22.6%
QURE Logo
QUREuniQure NV
$28.80-16.0%
RLMD Logo
RLMDRelmada Therapeutics Inc
$2.19-0.45%
RNTX Logo
RNTXRein Therapeutics Inc
$1.48-15.4%
SNDL Logo
SNDLSNDL Inc
$1.92-12.3%
SRPT Logo
SRPTSarepta Therapeutics Inc
$14.85-39.3%
SXTP Logo
SXTP60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.25-6.72%
TCMD Logo
TCMDTactile Systems Technology Inc
$19.7525.2%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved