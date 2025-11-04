12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares moved upwards by 134.4% to $10.76 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

(NASDAQ:MSPR) stock increased by 42.57% to $0.74.

Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) stock rose 23.33% to $19.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $351.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) stock increased by 21.84% to $7.25. The company's market cap stands at $556.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) shares moved upwards by 17.81% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) stock rose 17.72% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $73.0 million.

Losers

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares declined by 41.6% to $14.29 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares fell 23.37% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.2 million.

Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX) shares decreased by 16.58% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $42.0 million.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock fell 15.99% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $563.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) stock decreased by 11.09% to $30.49. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP) stock decreased by 10.45% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.

