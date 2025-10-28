12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Mega Fortune Co (NASDAQ:MGRT) stock increased by 13.6% to $5.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.1 million.

(NASDAQ:MSAI) shares rose 11.68% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million. Celestica (NYSE:CLS) shares rose 11.15% to $335.5. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares declined by 16.4% to $95.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:DAIC) stock fell 6.7% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $78.4 million. BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock fell 5.89% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.

