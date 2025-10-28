October 28, 2025 8:10 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Mega Fortune Co (NASDAQ:MGRT) stock increased by 13.6% to $5.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.1 million.
  • Intchains Gr (NASDAQ:ICG) shares rose 12.85% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.5 million.
  • Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares increased by 12.74% to $103.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion.
  • Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) stock moved upwards by 12.4% to $85.25. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 billion.
  • MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) shares rose 11.68% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.
  • Celestica (NYSE:CLS) shares rose 11.15% to $335.5. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares declined by 16.4% to $95.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares fell 10.43% to $156.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares fell 10.06% to $261.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Corning (NYSE:GLW) stock declined by 7.28% to $82.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • CID Holdco (NASDAQ:DAIC) stock fell 6.7% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $78.4 million.
  • BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock fell 5.89% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

